How are New Mexicans coping with the pandemic?

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 30, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans have made major adjustments to their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KOB 4 asked people in Albuquerque how they are coping. They wrote their answers on a piece of paper and posted on a board.

"It sucks," one person said.

"Nothing is normal, I can't go to California to visit my sister," another person wrote. "Anything that I would normally do, I have to think about it first."

Others expressing a newly-found reality.

"I feel free, I feel free," one person said.

Some people expressed their discontent with politicians and the public health order, while others said they are taking it day-by-day.

"I'm tired of being home but I get that it's important and wear a mask," a person said.

"It sucks, but you just gotta do it and get through it, you know," another person added.

