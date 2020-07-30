How are New Mexicans coping with the pandemic?

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 30, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans have made major adjustments to their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KOB 4 asked people in Albuquerque how they are coping. They wrote their answers on a piece of paper and posted on a board.
"It sucks," one person said.
"Nothing is normal, I can't go to California to visit my sister," another person wrote. "Anything that I would normally do, I have to think about it first."
Others expressing a newly-found reality.
"I feel free, I feel free," one person said.
Some people expressed their discontent with politicians and the public health order, while others said they are taking it day-by-day.
"I'm tired of being home but I get that it's important and wear a mask," a person said.
"It sucks, but you just gotta do it and get through it, you know," another person added.
