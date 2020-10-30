How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico? | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?

Joy Wang
Updated: October 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 04:46 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's death toll from previous flu seasons does not compare with the death toll from COVID-19.

Influenza and pneumonia accounted for 197 deaths last season.

Advertisement

With interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico has still reported more than 1,000 deaths from the virus.

In 2018, 838 New Mexicans died from a stroke. During that same year, 584 died from complications with Alzheimer's and 392 were killed as a result of a vehicle crash.

Doctors are urging New Mexicans to do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"If you love New Mexico and the community that we've created together, we must take care of each other by reducing the risk of exposure," said Dr. David Gonzales of Christus St. Vincent. "Lives are truly at stake


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
Video: State senator hostile with police after reporting threatening voicemail
Video: State senator hostile with police after reporting threatening voicemail
New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic
New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic
1 dead, another wounded in shooting at Albuquerque park
1 dead, another wounded in shooting at Albuquerque park
Advertisement


How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
Video: State senator hostile with police after reporting threatening voicemail
Video: State senator hostile with police after reporting threatening voicemail
Early voting ends Saturday in New Mexico
Early voting ends Saturday in New Mexico
New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic
New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic