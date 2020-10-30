How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?

Joy Wang
Updated: October 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 04:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's death toll from previous flu seasons does not compare with the death toll from COVID-19.
Influenza and pneumonia accounted for 197 deaths last season.
With interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico has still reported more than 1,000 deaths from the virus.
In 2018, 838 New Mexicans died from a stroke. During that same year, 584 died from complications with Alzheimer's and 392 were killed as a result of a vehicle crash.
Doctors are urging New Mexicans to do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"If you love New Mexico and the community that we've created together, we must take care of each other by reducing the risk of exposure," said Dr. David Gonzales of Christus St. Vincent. "Lives are truly at stake
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company