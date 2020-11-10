How Ski Santa Fe is implementing COVID safety

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ski season is shaping up to look a little this year, not because of the weather, but because of COVID-19.
Places like Ski Santa Fe and other ski resorts across the state are limited in what they can do. The good news is they'll still be open, but the bad news is capacity will be limited.
"We are going to have limited capacity, social distancing, and lift lines on chair lifts like all New Mexico businesses our indoor space is going to be limited to 25 percent,” said Ben Abruzzo, general manager of Ski Santa Fe.
Abruzzo said the new rules are all about keeping people safe.
"Once you're on the slopes, other than the fact that you're going to have to wear a face covering the entire time in the area unless you are eating or drinking, the actual skiing part of it should feel pretty normal," he said.
Normally, around 7,683 people can be on the mountain with all lifts running. At 25 percent capacity, that number drops to 1,920.
Occupancy will be controlled by online sales, so people must get their ticket before heading up the mountain. At the lifts, people will have to keep six feet apart.
