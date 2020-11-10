How Ski Santa Fe is implementing COVID safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ski season is shaping up to look a little this year, not because of the weather, but because of COVID-19.

Places like Ski Santa Fe and other ski resorts across the state are limited in what they can do. The good news is they'll still be open, but the bad news is capacity will be limited.



"We are going to have limited capacity, social distancing, and lift lines on chair lifts like all New Mexico businesses our indoor space is going to be limited to 25 percent,” said Ben Abruzzo, general manager of Ski Santa Fe.