How to help seniors from feeling isolated during COVID-19 pandemic

"People like snail mail, it's still working this way," Horton said. "It's a great way to pass on, not only the way you speak, but you're beautiful handwriting or not so beautiful handwriting."

For people who do not live near their elderly family member, Horton said it's important to make sure they have a network that will check in on the loved one.

Horton also wants people to remember the older folks living in the neighborhood.

"If there's daily activities that you notice they're not coming out to do, like taking out the trash or getting the mail-- f you notice they're not doing that, you might just want to try to knock on their door and have the screen between you two but just to connect," she said.

