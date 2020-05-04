How to help seniors from feeling isolated during COVID-19 pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: May 04, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 02:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Senior citizens are some of the most at risk of coronavirus, and they are social distancing in great numbers to make sure they don't get the disease.
Maura Horton, a care coach advisor, said it's very important for older adults to stay engaged while they are distancing themselves from others.
"They need to make sure that their mental health is protected," she said. "So some ways to do that are to be creative and curious."
Horton said family members should make an extra effort to stay connected with their elderly loved ones.
"People like snail mail, it's still working this way," Horton said. "It's a great way to pass on, not only the way you speak, but you're beautiful handwriting or not so beautiful handwriting."
For people who do not live near their elderly family member, Horton said it's important to make sure they have a network that will check in on the loved one.
Horton also wants people to remember the older folks living in the neighborhood.
"If there's daily activities that you notice they're not coming out to do, like taking out the trash or getting the mail-- f you notice they're not doing that, you might just want to try to knock on their door and have the screen between you two but just to connect," she said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company