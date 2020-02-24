How to prep your home for the upcoming fire season

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Fire officials are encouraging homeowners to start prepping the area around their homes for the upcoming fire season.
A warming trend over the next few months is expected to make conditions slightly drier than normal for most of New Mexico, which will create a significantly large potential for wildfires.
Homeowner John Helmich said his fire season preparations start months in advance.
"Winter is always a good time if weather permitting. If we don't have a foot of snow on the ground, sure it's a good time in the sense that you can get this done in a safe environment as opposed to trying to do it right at the beginning of fire season or during fire season,” Helmich said.
The dry summer from 2019 and vegetation growth this year has helped keep the fine fuel, such as grass and shrubs, low. With a large portion of the state still under moderate to severe drought conditions, larger fuels such as trees will come into play.
The U.S. Forest Service also advises people to clear vegetation from around propane tanks, remove dead or dying branches from trees and shrubs, and place wood piles at least 30 feet away from homes.
