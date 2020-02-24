How to prep your home for the upcoming fire season | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

How to prep your home for the upcoming fire season

Brett Luna
Created: February 24, 2020 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Fire officials are encouraging homeowners to start prepping the area around their homes for the upcoming fire season.

A warming trend over the next few months is expected to make conditions slightly drier than normal for most of New Mexico, which will create a significantly large potential for wildfires.

Advertisement

Homeowner John Helmich said his fire season preparations start months in advance.

"Winter is always a good time if weather permitting. If we don't have a foot of snow on the ground, sure it's a good time in the sense that you can get this done in a safe environment as opposed to trying to do it right at the beginning of fire season or during fire season,” Helmich said.

The dry summer from 2019 and vegetation growth this year has helped keep the fine fuel, such as grass and shrubs, low. With a large portion of the state still under moderate to severe drought conditions, larger fuels such as trees will come into play.

The U.S. Forest Service also advises people to clear vegetation from around propane tanks, remove dead or dying branches from trees and shrubs, and place wood piles at least 30 feet away from homes.

For more tips about how to prep your home for fire season, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings
APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase
New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase
First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission
First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission
Advertisement


ABQ 4WARD: State officials take steps to lower recidivism rate
ABQ 4WARD: State officials take steps to lower recidivism rate
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Neighbor records arrest of man accused of kidnapping son
Neighbor records arrest of man accused of kidnapping son
Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial
Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial
Tax filers should beware of 'ghost preparers'
Tax filers should beware of 'ghost preparers'