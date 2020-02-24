How to prep your home for the upcoming fire season

The dry summer from 2019 and vegetation growth this year has helped keep the fine fuel, such as grass and shrubs, low. With a large portion of the state still under moderate to severe drought conditions, larger fuels such as trees will come into play.

The U.S. Forest Service also advises people to clear vegetation from around propane tanks, remove dead or dying branches from trees and shrubs, and place wood piles at least 30 feet away from homes.

