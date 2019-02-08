More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
Marian Camacho
February 08, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Additional funding is on the way to help support programs that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness across New Mexico.
Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced nearly $2 billion in grants to renew funding to thousands of programs throughout the United States. New Mexico was awarded $11,187,659.
“Today we make another critical investment to those persons and families living in our shelters and on our streets,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These new programs will join those already on the front lines in their communities working to end homelessness.”
According to HUD, the funding is a record investment made to support state and local efforts to fight and end homelessness.


