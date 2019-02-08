More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico | KOB 4
Police have shut down the westbound I-40 flyover to southbound I-25 to investigate a crash
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico

More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico

Marian Camacho
February 08, 2019 10:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Additional funding is on the way to help support programs that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness across New Mexico.

Advertisement

Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced nearly $2 billion in grants to renew funding to thousands of programs throughout the United States. New Mexico was awarded $11,187,659.

“Today we make another critical investment to those persons and families living in our shelters and on our streets,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These new programs will join those already on the front lines in their communities working to end homelessness.”

According to HUD, the funding is a record investment made to support state and local efforts to fight and end homelessness.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 08, 2019 10:57 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
Advertisement




US-Mexico border arrests fall in January, 2nd straight drop
US-Mexico border arrests fall in January, 2nd straight drop
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI