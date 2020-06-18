Hundreds celebrate removal of Diego de Vargas statue in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Hundreds celebrate removal of Diego de Vargas statue in Santa Fe

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 18, 2020 08:39 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 06:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A large group of people are claiming victory after the mayor of Santa Fe announced he would remove monuments that depict controversial historical figures. 

Three Sisters Collective, a Native group, organized the gathering Thursday night.

“We saw the momentum that started with the Black Lives Matter movement and how that instigated these racist statues from around the country and world getting torn down. The time is right. We need to do it now,” said Carrie Wood, who is part of the Three Sisters Collectives.

Mayor Alan Webber signed a proclamation Thursday, approving the removal of the statues.

The Diego de Vargas statue was removed from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe Thursday morning. More statues are expected to be removed in the coming days. 

“This is an opportunity to turn a new page for Santa Fe to recognize real history," said Carrie Woods, organizer of Thursday night's event. "I mean, let’s address it. Let’s talk about it. It’s dirty. It’s violent. Let’s address this. Let’s be real about it.” 

Mayor Webber attended Thursday night's event, supporting those calling for change.

“They spoke about reconciliation. They talked about a healing conversation," he said. "That needs to be really what this is about.” 


