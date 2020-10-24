Hundreds gather at Roundhouse to protest Gov. Lujan Grisham's public health orders

Other speakers at the protest included medical professionals, student athletes, church leaders and people running for office. Many protesters were seen without masks on and were not social distancing.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about the protest and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

"The virus is real. The data is not open to debate. The ‘restrictions’ are life-saving. New Mexico set another record for cases in a single day today. Our hospitals have never been closer to capacity. The deaths will follow and they are needless. The protesters are welcome to express that they do not care about New Mexicans getting sick and New Mexicans dying, but they are not welcome to their own set of facts about the pandemic. I am sure your coverage will call out any falsehoods you might have heard today and won't amplify dangerous fact-free anti-science rhetoric."

Regardless, protesters said they want restrictions to end.

"Moving forward? Lift the shut down. We don't need it. If you want to stay home because you're scared that is totally fine. America is about choices,” said Jordan Danielle, a protester.

"If you're scared and worried about catching it, stay home—and common sense is a huge issue. If you're sick and you have symptoms, stay home," Murphy added.

On Saturday, state officials reported 875 new COVID cases—a record number of daily cases—and five additional deaths.