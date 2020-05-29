Hundreds in Santa Fe engage in peaceful protest of George Floyd's death

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 29, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: May 29, 2020 08:55 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- More than 200 people gathered at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody.
Some of Floyd's words were chanted for several minutes.
"I can't breathe," the crowd yelled.
Flowers were also laid in remembrance of Floyd.
"This happens constantly, and so many people were not named because we don't have footage of them being murdered in front of us," a protester said.
"We don't want to hate police," another protester said. "They are supposed to be here to protect us, but when we're here seeing all these bad incidents, it's fueling the fire and everybody is trying to divide us, and we need to come together and have a conversation about why can't we ever talk."
Protesters marched through the plaza, briefly blocking traffic.
However, the people remained peaceful.
