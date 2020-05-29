Hundreds in Santa Fe engage in peaceful protest of George Floyd's death

"This happens constantly, and so many people were not named because we don't have footage of them being murdered in front of us," a protester said.

"We don't want to hate police," another protester said. "They are supposed to be here to protect us, but when we're here seeing all these bad incidents, it's fueling the fire and everybody is trying to divide us, and we need to come together and have a conversation about why can't we ever talk."

Protesters marched through the plaza, briefly blocking traffic.

However, the people remained peaceful.