Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community

"I'm scared for myself, my health and my family," said Nageezi resident Mae Randolph.

For many living in the rural Navajo community of Nageezi, the nearest grocery store is more than 40 miles away. Tribe officials distributed the food and supplies in an effort to deter residents from traveling to nearby cities.

As the Navajo people are told to hunker down for their health, they continue to look to each other for strength.

"We will overcome this and be stronger," said President Nez.

WHERE'S THE FEDERAL AID?

It's been more than a month since Congress approve $8 billion to help tribal communities combat the virus. However, so far -- the tribes haven't received any of that money.

"With the slowness of the aid coming in from the federal government, friends of the Navajo Nation have really stepped up and our Navajo citzens have stepped up too," said President Nez.

Earlier this week, a federal judge blocked federal coronavirus relief fund monies to be distributed to Alaska Native Corporations after several tribes launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury.

The judge ordered the government to give a status update on May 1 regarding the relief funds -- including how it's split up and where it's going.