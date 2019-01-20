Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
January 20, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of people participated in the third annual Women's March in Albuquerque Sunday.

Newly-elected Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland made an appearance at the event, which celebrated a record number of women in Congress.

"I'm here just to support other women, to have their backs to make sure that they know I'm listening," Rep. Haaland said.

The rally in Albuquerque was more peaceful than a different type of rally that took place in Washington, D.C.

A viral video shows high school boys standing face-to-face with a Native American man.

Shawn Sunrise, who is inspired by Haaland, said her friend was standing next to the elder singing when the confrontation took place. 

She says she sees the incident as a consequence of President Donald Trump.

"It's the, the person that's trying to run this country. It's what he's doing to trickle down and - and - and promoting hate," Sunrise said.

The Albuquerque rally featured a lot of anti-Trump signage and chants. Some people said protesting the presidency was their primary reason for being there.

Created: January 20, 2019 05:25 PM

