Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe

“The main concern with this bill is that it does away with due process. There is a hearing that’s scheduled that can be initiated by any number of people to include your ex’s, to include somebody you’ve been intimate with, that person can be out of state, they ex-parte hearing so as the accused do not even have the ability to show up to court and state your side of the story before a search warrant is issued,” said Alexandra Garza, state director of the National Rifle Association.

Joe Clayshulte drove to Santa Fe from Las Cruces to attend the rally. He believes the bill is unconstitutional.