Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M.- Hundreds of people rallied in Santa Fe to protest a proposed “red flag law.”
Senate bill 5 would allow authorities to take guns away from people who are found to be a danger to themselves or others.
“The main concern with this bill is that it does away with due process. There is a hearing that’s scheduled that can be initiated by any number of people to include your ex’s, to include somebody you’ve been intimate with, that person can be out of state, they ex-parte hearing so as the accused do not even have the ability to show up to court and state your side of the story before a search warrant is issued,” said Alexandra Garza, state director of the National Rifle Association.
Joe Clayshulte drove to Santa Fe from Las Cruces to attend the rally. He believes the bill is unconstitutional.
“I came here to tell our legislators that we’re not going to stand for this,” he said. “They’re trampling all over our God-given rights.”
A spokesperson for the governor, who backs the bill, said other states have similar laws.
“An extreme risk protection order has been upheld as constitutional in three separate states,” Tripp Stelnicki said.
The bill continues to move its way through the legislature after passing its first committee vote.
