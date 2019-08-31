Husband charged in killing of longtime New Mexico educator | KOB 4
Husband charged in killing of longtime New Mexico educator

The Associated Press
August 31, 2019 04:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - An Arizona man has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the brutal 2017 killing of his wife, a longtime educator in Roswell, New Mexico.
    
The Roswell Daily Record reported Friday that 58-year-old Castulo Michael Aragon now lives in Gilbert, Arizona, but was in Minnesota when charged in an indictment.
    
Aragon was married to Maria Elena Tilton Aragon for about 11 months when she was killed.
    
The victim's body was discovered along a road near Vaughn after her husband reported her missing.
    
An autopsy concluded she was beaten, stabbed and strangled and injured "over a period of time."
    
Online court records don't list an attorney for Aragon who could comment on the allegations.
    
He reportedly denied an involvement in the killing and told investigators he loved his wife.

Credits

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

