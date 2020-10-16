Hybrid learning could be paused if state doesn't slow spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Hybrid learning could be paused if state doesn't slow spread of COVID-19

Kai Porter
Updated: October 16, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: October 16, 2020 03:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart warned Friday that school district may be forced to return to the virtual model of learning if the state doesn't slow the spread of COVID-19.

"This as a call to action," Stewart said during a virtual news conference. 

Some school districts in the state are offering a hybrid model, but other remained in a completely virtual setting.

"We desperately know that we want to see kids in classrooms with their teachers, and as our public health conditions continue to see these spikes in the virus the way we have been, it certainly makes that much more difficult," Stewart said.

Since districts started hybrid learning on Sept. 8, Stewart said there have been 244 COVID-19 cases reported across 148 schools.

  • 154 staff members
  • 90 students.

"We are at the point where if we don't take all the actions that we can, if we don't take all the measures to stop the spread of the virus, then we do run the risk of getting to the point where spread rates get to the point where we would have to preemptively close down schools and go back to the remote learning model until we get those under control," Stewart said.

Stewart added that moving back to a virtual model would be made on a county-by-county basis.


