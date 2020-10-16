Hybrid learning could be paused if state doesn't slow spread of COVID-19

Since districts started hybrid learning on Sept. 8, Stewart said there have been 244 COVID-19 cases reported across 148 schools.

154 staff members

90 students.

"We are at the point where if we don't take all the actions that we can, if we don't take all the measures to stop the spread of the virus, then we do run the risk of getting to the point where spread rates get to the point where we would have to preemptively close down schools and go back to the remote learning model until we get those under control," Stewart said.

Stewart added that moving back to a virtual model would be made on a county-by-county basis.