Hyde Memorial State Park added to National Register of Historic Places | KOB 4

Hyde Memorial State Park added to National Register of Historic Places

Hyde Memorial State Park added to National Register of Historic Places Photo: EMNRD

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 16, 2021 11:49 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's State Parks Division announced Monday that Hyde Memorial State Park has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 355-acre state park in Santa Fe National Forest was one of New Mexico's first state parks. The park includes multiple historic structures and was named after original land owner Benjamin Talbot Hyde.

“The New Mexico State Park system houses natural and historic resources that are representative of our diverse landscapes and long history,” EMNRD Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said. “Acknowledgement through the National Register of Historic Places honors this unique historic park and will increase interest in the area, further boosting the outdoor recreation economy.”


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Father to Juan Saucedo Jr. linked to past violence
Father to Juan Saucedo Jr. linked to past violence
APD investigating record-breaking homicide in SE Albuquerque
APD investigating record-breaking homicide in SE Albuquerque
'Brave Bennie': 13-year-old victim identified in fatal middle school shooting
'Brave Bennie': 13-year-old victim identified in fatal middle school shooting
APD: Man shot, killed during police pursuit
APD: Man shot, killed during police pursuit
'A horrendous day': Student killed in shooting at Albuquerque middle school, another student in custody
'A horrendous day': Student killed in shooting at Albuquerque middle school, another student in custody