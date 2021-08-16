Hyde Memorial State Park added to National Register of Historic Places

Photo: EMNRD
Photo: EMNRD
Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 16, 2021 11:49 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's State Parks Division announced Monday that Hyde Memorial State Park has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The 355-acre state park in Santa Fe National Forest was one of New Mexico's first state parks. The park includes multiple historic structures and was named after original land owner Benjamin Talbot Hyde.
“The New Mexico State Park system houses natural and historic resources that are representative of our diverse landscapes and long history,” EMNRD Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said. “Acknowledgement through the National Register of Historic Places honors this unique historic park and will increase interest in the area, further boosting the outdoor recreation economy.”
