SB I-25 closed near Truth or Consequences due to police activity
KOB Web Staff
March 29, 2019 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement has shut down the southbound lanes of I-25 north of Truth or Consequences due to police activity in the area.
A detour is in place on NM 181.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and watch for emergency personnel.
Updated: March 29, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 04:24 PM
