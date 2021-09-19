I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant to open first NM location in Farmington | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 19, 2021 06:19 PM
Created: September 19, 2021 05:16 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. - A lot of mac and cheese is heading to the Four Corners, "I Heart Mac & Cheese" is getting ready to open its first New Mexico location in Farmington.

The restaurant is similar to Chipotle — customers can get customizable bowls of mac and cheese or a specialty grilled cheese.

It is unknown if the chain has plans for more locations in New Mexico.


