ICE detainee, employee test positive for COVID-19 in NM

Nathan O'Neal
April 10, 2020
April 10, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An employee and a detainee at an ICE facility in Otero County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sen. Tom Udall's office.

Immigration advocates say the conditions inside the facility are troubling, especially considering the tight living quarters.

"We know that ICE has a history of not being able to provide adequate medical attention to individuals at these facilities," said Adriel Orozco of the New Mexico Immigration Law Center. "One outbreak can easily spread."

On its website, ICE claims protocols have been put in place to promote health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency says they've decreased their detained population by more than 4,000 people nationwide since March 1.

ACLU attorney Joachim Marjon says he's spoken to detainees daily.
"The reports that we're hearing from these detention centers are far different than what we're hearing from the officials that are in control of them," said Marjon. "The only soap that's available has to be purchased from from the commissary so if you don't have money you can't get soap -- no cleaning supplies, there are also people being brought in sick to the general population."

Marjon added: "This is nothing less than a ticking time bomb we have in our state."

In a recent letter, Sen. Tom Udall asked Homeland Security and ICE officials to reduce populations to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Without taking further steps to decrease the detention population, I fear the worst for the employees and detained individuals present in your facilities," said Udall in the letter.
KOB 4 reached out to ICE officials for comment but have not received a response.


