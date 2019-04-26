Several railroads up for USA Today award | KOB 4
Advertisement

Several railroads up for USA Today award

Several railroads up for USA Today award Photo: Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

Marian Camacho
April 26, 2019 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Several railroads, including a few that run through New Mexico, are on a short list of USA Today's Readers' Choice nominees in the running for a travel award.

Advertisement

Among them is the iconic Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, one of the most authentic steam-operated railroads still in existence.

The train rolls across tracks that were lain in 1880 between Chama and Antonito, Colorado. It passes through the San Juan Mountains and the beautiful Los Pinos Valley where wildlife is sure to be seen.

Other railroads on the list include the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Grand Canyon Railway, the Rocky Mountaineer, and the Southwest Chief.

Click here to vote. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 26, 2019 12:25 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 11:31 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers market fake rental listings
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers market fake rental listings
Advertisement




Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%
Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%
Mayor: Santa Fe will not shelter asylum-seekers
Mayor: Santa Fe will not shelter asylum-seekers
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers market fake rental listings
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers market fake rental listings
Former NM congressman Manuel Lujan Jr. dies at age 90
Former NM congressman Manuel Lujan Jr. dies at age 90
Border militia leader indicted on federal charges
Larry Hopkins