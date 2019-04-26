Several railroads up for USA Today award
Photo: Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad
Marian Camacho
April 26, 2019 12:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Several railroads, including a few that run through New Mexico, are on a short list of USA Today's Readers' Choice nominees in the running for a travel award.
Among them is the iconic Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, one of the most authentic steam-operated railroads still in existence.
The train rolls across tracks that were lain in 1880 between Chama and Antonito, Colorado. It passes through the San Juan Mountains and the beautiful Los Pinos Valley where wildlife is sure to be seen.
Other railroads on the list include the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Grand Canyon Railway, the Rocky Mountaineer, and the Southwest Chief.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: April 26, 2019 12:25 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 11:31 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved