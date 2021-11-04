Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo | KOB 4

Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo

AP
Created: November 04, 2021 07:50 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — An iconic western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language.

The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars,” or “Béeso Dah Yiní?jaa’” in Navajo, will be screened on or near the reservation this month.

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the Window Rock theater. Limited seats are available for the public.

The Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language.

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the language.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

