ICU bed occupancy climbs to 71% in New Mexico | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: October 20, 2020 02:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hospital capacity continues to be a concern in New Mexico as the COVID-19 virus spreads. 

 Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said 81% of general hospital beds were occupied as of Oct. 20. ICU bed occupancy in New Mexico also climbed to 71%

Hospitalization occupancy has gone up as New Mexico's positivity rate also rose by 91% since Oct. 1. The seven-day test positivity rate in the state is 6.5%.

The governor said New Mexico has to pay extra attention to hospital capacity because it has 1/3 less hospital capacity than other states in the country 


