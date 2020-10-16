ICU beds in NM hospitals expected to be full within weeks if virus continues rapid spread

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 16, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: October 16, 2020 08:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state Medial Advisory Team projects New Mexico hospitals could fill up quickly if the state doesn't slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the governor's press secretary, the team provided projections at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's request Friday.
The team said if New Mexico sustains several consecutive days of 900 COVID-19 cases, ICU beds in New Mexico will be full in 3-4 weeks. The projections also anticipate ICU beds being full in 1-2 weeks if cases increase to 1,100 per day for several consecutive days.
Hospitalizations have continually risen during the latest surge in cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported that 168 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
