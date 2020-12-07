ICU beds nearing capacity on Navajo Nation as virus surges | KOB 4
ICU beds nearing capacity on Navajo Nation as virus surges

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 07, 2020 10:16 AM
Created: December 07, 2020 09:12 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being are used as COVID-19 cases surge and warned the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said there are few options to transport patients to other regional hospitals that are near full capacity.

The Nation is also providing more isolation sites for those who test positive for COVID-19 to help prevent spreading the virus to their household members and others. Those who are awaiting test results can also quarantine at isolation hotel facilities. 

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials reported 177 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus as of Sunday.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,594
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,932
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,869
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,940
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,840
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,823
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,811
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,085
  • 21 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

