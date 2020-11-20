Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month

Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month

The Associated Press
Created: November 20, 2020 06:27 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. border authorities stopped people entering the country illegally from Mexico more than 69,000 times in October, the sixth straight monthly increase and the highest level since July 2019.

Mark Morgan, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said deteriorating economic conditions were driving more people to come to the United States.

Advertisement

The percentage of people caught who had tried crossing the border at least once in the previous year was 37% for those expelled from March through September.

The numbers offer a likely scenario of what President-elect Joe Biden will inherit upon taking office in January.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases
Lawmakers lay out priorities for special session
Lawmakers lay out priorities for special session
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar