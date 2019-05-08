New immigration office opens in Roswell
Faith Egbuonu
May 08, 2019 06:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico opened its first immigration office in Roswell.
Maria Vickie, a Roswell native, believes it's great for the community.
"This opportunity will give people the chance to be legally here, and it will help a lot of people, especially when they're really working at being a citizen,” Vickie said.
Cecilia Najera, a paralegal at Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, says the new office is the first accredited, licensed office in Roswell to service ten surrounding counties and parts of west Texas.
“We chose Roswell, because we don't have an accredited office here, and because of an easier access for immigrants to come to get help,” Najera said. “Easier access, meaning they do not have to cross a checkpoint to go seek for an attorney's advice or to go seek for an attorney's help."
While the office is open, an official grand opening will take place Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.
