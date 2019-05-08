New immigration office opens in Roswell | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New immigration office opens in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
May 08, 2019 06:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico opened its first immigration office in Roswell.

Advertisement

Maria Vickie, a Roswell native, believes it's great for the community.

"This opportunity will give people the chance to be legally here, and it will help a lot of people, especially when they're really working at being a citizen,” Vickie said.

Cecilia Najera, a paralegal at Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, says the new office is the first accredited, licensed office in Roswell to service ten surrounding counties and parts of west Texas.

“We chose Roswell, because we don't have an accredited office here, and because of an easier access for immigrants to come to get help,” Najera said. “Easier access, meaning they do not have to cross a checkpoint to go seek for an attorney's advice or to go seek for an attorney's help."

While the office is open, an official grand opening will take place Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 08, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 06:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Advertisement




Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour