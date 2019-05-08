New immigration office opens in Roswell

Cecilia Najera, a paralegal at Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, says the new office is the first accredited, licensed office in Roswell to service ten surrounding counties and parts of west Texas.

“We chose Roswell, because we don't have an accredited office here, and because of an easier access for immigrants to come to get help,” Najera said. “Easier access, meaning they do not have to cross a checkpoint to go seek for an attorney's advice or to go seek for an attorney's help."

While the office is open, an official grand opening will take place Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.