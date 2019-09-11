Improvements being made at US nuclear waste repository | KOB 4
Advertisement

Improvements being made at US nuclear waste repository

Associated Press
September 11, 2019 08:29 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Officials say several infrastructure projects are being launched at the federal government's underground nuclear waste repository in southeastern New Mexico.
    
The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is licensed to take Cold War-era waste generated by decades of bomb-making and defense-related nuclear research. The waste includes gloves, clothing, tools and other materials contaminated with radioactive elements.
    
The waste is entombed in disposal rooms carved out of an ancient salt formation about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) down.
    
The repository has been receiving waste since 1999.
    
The work being done includes repairing a hoist used to remove salt mined from the underground facility.
    
It also involves additions to a new fire protection system, replacement of underground electrical substations and upgrades to a central monitoring room that tracks all of the repository's key systems.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 11, 2019 08:29 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
Neighbors oppose Verizon cell tower in residential area
Neighbors oppose Verizon cell tower in residential area
Advertisement



Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids
New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids
Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage
Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched