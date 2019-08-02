Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Faith Egbuonu
August 02, 2019 06:15 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M.- Highways in southeastern New Mexico have proven deadly in 2019.
“I believe we've had 11 fatalities in the last 6 weeks,” said state Rep. Cathrynn Brown. “It's tragic. It's devastating for families, and it's just a lot of heartbreak."
Brown said she plans to address the problem during the next legislative session.
“I'll be going in with a request for enough money, enough funding, to fund the work we need to do on Highway 128 and 31,” she said. “These are critical roads, not just here but to the whole state.”
Ashley Pennington, an administrator for the West Texas Oil Field Traffic Facebook page, keeps track of severe and fatal crashes in the area.
Pennington believes fixing the roads is just the first step to solving a bigger problem.
“The biggest problem is the people problem,” she said. “Driver behavior and attention, lack of care and concern."
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton expressed his concerns with the highways at a commission meeting last week.
He said he plans to partner with New Mexico State Police to debut a traffic unit within the next 60-90 days.
Brown also promised more improvements.
“We are going to see a traffic light being installed on Highway 62/180, which is the road right here where it intersects with Hidalgo Road."
