In final address, Sen. Udall says Senate is 'not working for the American people'

Udall leaves the U.S. Senate saying it's broken.

"It's not working for the American people," he said.

He also laid out his accomplishments, including his work to support Native American communities as the vice chair of the Indian Affairs Committee.

He also pointed to his work in getting the Great American Outdoors Act passed, which will give billions of dollars each year to conservation projects, and provide for maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

"The law is a model for how conservation and economic recovery can go hand-in-hand," he said. "It will help us achieve the urgent goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030."

In his final words to the U.S. Senate, Udall urged collaboration, instead of division.

"We should never forget that we can do the impossible when we open our eyes to the challenge, and work together to meet it," he said. "So as I return home to the west, I am clear eyed about – even troubled by – how far away our destination is. But I am optimistic that we will get there, like we always have before."