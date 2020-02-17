In final days of legislative session, budget still not finalized

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 17, 2020 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Days before the end of the legislative session, the state’s multi-billion dollar budget has not been finalized.
The House passed its budget plan. It moved over to the Senate, but it’s still in the committee process.
While lawmakers try to hammer out details about the budget, other bills have made their way to the governor’s desk.
In a late vote Sunday night, lawmakers gave the final approval to a bill that aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
Senate bill one would allow New Mexico to import wholesale prescription drugs from Canada -- with the goal of reducing the price of medications.
The governor has indicated she will sign the bill.
“There's not a single one of us who isn't touched by a family member who can't afford their medications,” the governor said.
The legislative session is scheduled to wrap up Feb. 20.
