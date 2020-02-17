In final days of legislative session, budget still not finalized | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

In final days of legislative session, budget still not finalized

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 17, 2020 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Days before the end of the legislative session, the state’s multi-billion dollar budget has not been finalized.

The House passed its budget plan. It moved over to the Senate, but it’s still in the committee process.

Advertisement

While lawmakers try to hammer out details about the budget, other bills have made their way to the governor’s desk.

In a late vote Sunday night, lawmakers gave the final approval to a bill that aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

Senate bill one would allow New Mexico to import wholesale prescription drugs from Canada -- with the goal of reducing the price of medications.

The governor has indicated she will sign the bill.

“There's not a single one of us who isn't touched by a family member who can't afford their medications,” the governor said.

The legislative session is scheduled to wrap up Feb. 20.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Mother protests school's decision to ban her following racist incident
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset
Advertisement


Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
1 person injured after ART bus crash
1 person injured after ART bus crash
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student