In interview with Washington Post, Gov. Lujan Grisham talks COVID-19, race relations, VP speculation

Rise in Cases & Hospitalizations

The governor was asked about the recent rise in cases in New Mexico. She attributed the recent spike to people letting their guard down and rising cases in surrounding states.

The governor also appeared to confirm that New Mexico is treating patients from other states.

"So as we're picking up support to Texas, to Arizona, that means we have less available for our folks here, which means I have to do an even better job at managing COVID in New Mexico," she said.

Masks

When discussing the mandatory mask requirement in the state, the governor said she would at least like to see compliance at 80%-85%. She believes compliance is currently just over 50%.

Travel

The governor admitted that enforcing the 14-day quarantine for people traveling into the state is tough. She said people from out of state can be cited if they are pulled over or are outside without a mask.

She said the state is also asking the lodging industry to decline reservations from people who are traveling from a different state unless they can affirm they will be staying for 14 days.

When the state begins to ease restrictions again, the governor said she's looking into the possibility of forcing travelers to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Race Relations

The governor spoke about New Mexico's struggle with race. She said the shooting at Juan de Oñate statue was still under investigation.

She said she believes that New Mexico has an incredible opportunity, because it's a minority-majority state, to celebrate the victories of coming together, and attacking racism.

On the topic of police reform, she spoke about a commission that will look at police brutality. She also noted that New Mexico passed a law that will force law enforcement to be equipped with body cameras.

Vice President Speculation

Gov. Lujan Grisham said her father, who died nearly 10 years ago, would be incredibly proud that the family name is being spoken about with such high regard.

However, she stopped short of providing any details about potential contact with the Biden campaign.

“I want Biden to pick what gets his ticket elected,” the governor said.

The governor added that she's flattered by the speculation, but she is keeping her focus on New Mexico.