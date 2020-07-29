In-N-Out Burger coming to Colorado, but how about New Mexico? | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

In-N-Out Burger coming to Colorado, but how about New Mexico?

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 29, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: July 29, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In-N-Out Burger could be one step closer to New Mexico.

The fast food chain is building a distribution center in Colorado Springs, about a five-and-a-half hour drive from Albuquerque.

Advertisement

In the past, In-N-Out has said that it will only build new locations within driving distance of its distribution centers.

In-N-Out now says that slow and controlled growth is part of the company's strategy, and they are focusing on building several new locations in Colorado.

But a spokesperson for the company added that their new distribution center would make it possible to have fresh ingredients at locations in Albuquerque or other New Mexico communities in the future.

However, there's no timeline for a potential expansion into New Mexico.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Case against former Santa Fe deputy accused killing his partner dismissed
Case against former Santa Fe deputy accused killing his partner dismissed
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
Advertisement


In-N-Out Burger coming to Colorado, but how about New Mexico?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Colorado, but how about New Mexico?
State senator wants to explore the potential of renaming Kit Carson Elementary
State senator wants to explore the potential of renaming Kit Carson Elementary
People who are no longer contagious could still test positive for COVID-19
People who are no longer contagious could still test positive for COVID-19
Keller joins other mayors in expressing concern over Operation Legend
Keller joins other mayors in expressing concern over Operation Legend
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 352 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 352 additional COVID-19 cases