In-N-Out Burger coming to Colorado, but how about New Mexico?

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 29, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: July 29, 2020 04:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In-N-Out Burger could be one step closer to New Mexico.
The fast food chain is building a distribution center in Colorado Springs, about a five-and-a-half hour drive from Albuquerque.
In the past, In-N-Out has said that it will only build new locations within driving distance of its distribution centers.
In-N-Out now says that slow and controlled growth is part of the company's strategy, and they are focusing on building several new locations in Colorado.
But a spokesperson for the company added that their new distribution center would make it possible to have fresh ingredients at locations in Albuquerque or other New Mexico communities in the future.
However, there's no timeline for a potential expansion into New Mexico.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company