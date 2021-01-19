In-person learning resumes in Rio Rancho

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rio Rancho Public Schools kicked off a return to hybird learning Tuesday.
“I’m just so excited to have students in the building. I went out for duty for parent drop-off and the kids were so excited to be back on campus," said Stephanie Nieto, principal of Maggie Cordova Elementary. "They were waving at each other. They were waving at us. It was like a first day of excitement for sure.”
Like before, the district is taking some safety precautions, including social distancing and mask wearing. The district is also taking steps to help track student interaction.
"We have something that we do here, we have the kids, they sit in alphabetical order in class," Nieto said. "They also line up in alphabetical order, and at lunch they sit in alphabetical order so we always know who is sitting by who and that makes a lot of things easier us and that students know that expectation.”
Nieto says it’s important for kids to get back to school, but it’s also important to keep them safe.
"For right now, I think it’s what’s best for some of our students. I know it’s up to the parents but what I am seeing is the students here on the hybrid model are doing well but I got to say the students that are virtual are doing well," she said. "I think we’re doing an amazing job in Rio Rancho meeting the needs all of our students regardless of what model they’re getting their instruction through.”
The state suspended in-person learning for the first two weeks of the semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 following winter break.
Albuquerque Public Schools plans on staying in remote learning until Bernalillo County can meet certain requirements, and move into the green category.
