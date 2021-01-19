In-person learning resumes in Rio Rancho

Nieto says it’s important for kids to get back to school, but it’s also important to keep them safe.

"For right now, I think it’s what’s best for some of our students. I know it’s up to the parents but what I am seeing is the students here on the hybrid model are doing well but I got to say the students that are virtual are doing well," she said. "I think we’re doing an amazing job in Rio Rancho meeting the needs all of our students regardless of what model they’re getting their instruction through.”

The state suspended in-person learning for the first two weeks of the semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 following winter break.

Albuquerque Public Schools plans on staying in remote learning until Bernalillo County can meet certain requirements, and move into the green category.

