In-person learning to be delayed in New Mexico for two weeks following winter break

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 11, 2020 03:35 PM
Created: December 11, 2020 03:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) and the Public Education Department (PED) announced school districts will have to delay the return to in-person learning after the winter break.
The state says the delay is an effort to help mitigate what may be a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and to minimize the risk of exposure in in-person learning environments during that time.
Details of the directive include:
