In-person learning to be delayed in New Mexico for two weeks following winter break

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 11, 2020 03:35 PM
Created: December 11, 2020 03:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) and the Public Education Department (PED) announced school districts will have to delay the return to in-person learning after the winter break.

The state says the delay is an effort to help mitigate what may be a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and to minimize the risk of exposure in in-person learning environments during that time.

Details of the directive include: 

  • No in-person learning will be permitted during the weeks of January 4 and January 11, 2021.
  • Schools previously operating in the hybrid model may return to their hybrid schedules the week of January 18, 2021. In addition, those operating small-group instruction in the remote stance may also begin welcoming their 5:1 groups of K-2 and Special Education students back to school beginning January 18, 2021.
  • All Local Education Authorities must participate in increased surveillance testing following the winter break.
  • Surveillance testing will be required for 10% of onsite staff for at least two weeks prior to offering in-person student services.


