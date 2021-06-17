In push to reach 60% vaccination goal, New Mexico seeing 'remarkable turnout'

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is holding out hope that the goal will be met.

"We've seen just remarkable turnout, remarkable numbers of folks scheduling appointments, walking in to the walk-up appointments, unscheduled," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for NMDOH. "We'll take them all. It's been really nice."

If the state didn't officially reach the 60% goal by the end of June 17, the governor may still allow the state to fully reopen on July 1.

"We know there are outstanding vaccines from federal providers, for instance, that would put us in the 'margin of error,' so to speak," said Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Meyers Sackett added that the state feels good about being able to "set the date (for) July 1 or just very shortly after that, at the worst case."