Indian Pueblo Cultural Center putting together plans to reopen

Colton Shone
Updated: July 07, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has been shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time, officials have come up with creative ways to keep guest entertained from a distancing-- including the creation of a virtual cultural guide.
"What's interesting about that is they've engaged in things that they might not have known existed," said Dr. Beverlee McClure. "Like our Pueblo Book Club or maybe there at a place where they've never been able to visit but for the first time they see one of our cultural dances."
McClure said the center is looking to the future, which includes reopening to the public. She added that two grants, totaling nearly $14,000, will help them reconfigure the visitor's experience.
"To get COVID-ready for our guests takes money," she said. "It's sanitation stations, it's having to do reduced capacity, all the things that go with that."
She says there's also a possibility that visitors will need to reserve a two-hour block to check out the exhibits.
"We're also looking at ways to when we bring our artisans back to campus in person, one of the things these grants have allowed us to do is, what is the PPE for our artists? We've been able to get them face shields and hand sanitizing stations. We'll have the safe distance spread," McClure said.
There is still not target date for the reopening.
