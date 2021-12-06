Indigenous artist raises awareness on need for organ donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kidney disease is a growing issue across the Navajo Nation – right now in New Mexico, more than 130 Native Americans are on the transplant list waiting for life-saving organs and 120 need kidneys.



"With organ donation, it's easier to find matches within genetic populations, and so within the Native American community, the more that we can talk about awareness and just talk about what donation is, and talk about the need, the more lives we can save and improve people's lives," said Celina Espinoza, the external affairs director for New Mexico Donor Services.



The organization asked world-renowned artist Nocona Burgess to help spread that message. Burgess is originally from the Comanche Nation in Oklahoma and now lives in Santa Fe. He is also a bone marrow donor.



"I have some work at NMAI – the National Museum of American Indian – the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., I have some art pieces at the American Museum and Bath, England, and also the Bristol England Museum," Burgess said in an interview with NMDS.



Now, one of his pieces, "Giver/Receiver,” is displayed at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

"The idea was that the image is either giving this heart or receiving this heart for the purpose of life, you know, continuing life, either for themselves or for somebody else," Burgess said.