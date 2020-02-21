Infamous NM murder case to be featured on NBC's Dateline

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The tragic story of a young woman who was killed in New Mexico will be featured on NBC’s Dateline Friday night.
Katie Sepich was murdered in August 2003.
DNA was found on Katie's body, but officials didn't know who it belonged until years later when Gabriel Avila was arrested in a different case.
Following the arrest, Sepich’s family pushed for Katie's Law.
“We started working in 2005 to have DNA used like fingerprints,” Katie’s mother Jayann said. “When someone is arrested for a felony, they take their fingerprints (and) they would take their DNA as well.
The law was passed in 2006, and went into effect in 2007.
Ever since Katie's Law was passed in New Mexico, 25 other states adopted similar laws.
