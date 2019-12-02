Inmate who escaped from San Miguel County Detention Center turns himself in | KOB 4
Inmate who escaped from San Miguel County Detention Center turns himself in

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 02, 2019 03:08 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.- An inmate who escaped from the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas turned himself in on Monday.

Felix Romero, 22, walked into the New Mexico State Police office in Las Vegas and surrendered peacefully, according to police.  

Romero had been on the run since Saturday. Police said he broke a window and walked away from the detention center on Saturday.

He was jailed on a warrant for failure to appear and for a probation violation.

According to police, Romero has a criminal history of trafficking a controlled Substance, battery on a peace officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.


