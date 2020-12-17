Inmates sue New Mexico prison over lack of virus safeguards | KOB 4

Inmates sue New Mexico prison over lack of virus safeguards

Inmates sue New Mexico prison over lack of virus safeguards

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2020 10:56 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 50 inmates have sued the Penitentiary of New Mexico claiming the facility near Santa Fe did not protect its inmates from the coronavirus.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the New Mexico Supreme Court was asked to intervene after 56 inmates submitted a handwritten petition alleging safety regulations intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were too lax and caused an outbreak in late October.

The lawsuit said prison officials did not conduct enough tests and did not separate inmates from those possibly infected.

The New Mexico Corrections Department and governor’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Former medical marijuana dispensary employee sues employer for workplace retaliation
4 Investigates: Former medical marijuana dispensary employee sues employer for workplace retaliation
Red to Green Reopening Plan: Which counties are making progress and which aren't?
Red to Green Reopening Plan: Which counties are making progress and which aren't?
New Mexico eases capacity requirements for grocery stores, 'big box' retailers
New Mexico eases capacity requirements for grocery stores, 'big box' retailers
NMPED apologizes after sending truancy notice to family of boy who died by suicide
NMPED apologizes after sending truancy notice to family of boy who died by suicide
Nob Hill restaurant creates GoFundMe to stay afloat amid pandemic
Nob Hill restaurant creates GoFundMe to stay afloat amid pandemic