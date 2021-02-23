Inside Look: How COVID-19 vaccines are distributed across New Mexico

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Members of the New Mexico National Guard are helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
They have to work fast.
The Guard members have three minutes to get vaccines from ultra low temperature freezers to the freezing cold lunchbox-like containers that will get the vaccine safely moved across the state.
Tuesday, they performed that task at the Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute.
"Very stressful. It was definitely a learning process..." said Pfc. Anthony Marrs. "We think we’re able to count a whole box in about two minutes, so we always have plenty of time."
Despite the stress of the operation, Marrs says he’s glad to be helping the people of New Mexico.
"It’s just an honor and a privilege," he said.
