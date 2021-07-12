Inside Look: Virgin Galactic founder floats in zero gravity

"I was once a child with a dream looking up to the skies," he said. "Now I'm an adult in a spaceship with lots of wonderful adults looking down at a beautiful, beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do."

After the remarks, Branson unstrapped and floated in the aircraft.

"Oh my God. Whoo! Oh my God," he said. "This is unbelievable. This is too unbelievable."

After the short time in space, the team returned to the New Mexico Spaceport.