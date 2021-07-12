Inside Look: Virgin Galactic founder floats in zero gravity

Danielle Todesco
Updated: July 12, 2021 05:38 PM
Created: July 12, 2021 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New video was released that gives an inside look at Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 making history.
"Welcome to space," the pilot is heard saying.
For just a few minutes, the small crew unstrapped and floated around in weightlessness.
They looked out the windows at the Earth below-- with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson reacting to the significance of what he and his team accomplished.
"I was once a child with a dream looking up to the skies," he said. "Now I'm an adult in a spaceship with lots of wonderful adults looking down at a beautiful, beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do."
After the remarks, Branson unstrapped and floated in the aircraft.
"Oh my God. Whoo! Oh my God," he said. "This is unbelievable. This is too unbelievable."
After the short time in space, the team returned to the New Mexico Spaceport.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company