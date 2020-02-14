Instead of tickets, NMSP gives candy to drivers on Valentine's Day

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police officers pulled over drivers across the state, but they didn't hand out citations to everyone.
"The reason I'm pulling you over is because you're going 82 miles per hour," Sgt. Jose Aguilar told a driver. "This is a 75 mile per hour zone."
The driver expected a ticket. However, Sgt. Aguilar had something else in mind for Valentine's Day. Instead of getting a citation, the driver got candy and some advice.
"Please be safe. There's a lot of crashes here on I-25, and basically we're just trying to tell the public to slow down, you know what I mean-- and just be careful," Sgt. Aguilar said.
