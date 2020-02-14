Instead of tickets, NMSP gives candy to drivers on Valentine's Day | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Instead of tickets, NMSP gives candy to drivers on Valentine's Day

Joy Wang
Created: February 14, 2020 07:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police officers pulled over drivers across the state, but they didn't hand out citations to everyone.

"The reason I'm pulling you over is because you're going 82 miles per hour," Sgt. Jose Aguilar told a driver. "This is a 75 mile per hour zone."

Advertisement

The driver expected a ticket. However, Sgt. Aguilar had something else in mind for Valentine's Day. Instead of getting a citation, the driver got candy and some advice.

"Please be safe. There's a lot of crashes here on I-25, and basically we're just trying to tell the public to slow down, you know what I mean-- and just be careful," Sgt. Aguilar said.

Instead, some people received candy.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Student arrested after loaded guns found at Atrisco Heritage Academy
Student arrested after loaded guns found at Atrisco Heritage Academy
APD: Man arrested after DNA links him to two cold cases
APD: Man arrested after DNA links him to two cold cases
GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill
GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill
APD: Man shot by officers was pointing a BB gun at people
APD: Man shot by officers was pointing a BB gun at people
Family wants answers after mother of 7 was killed in crash
Family wants answers after mother of 7 was killed in crash
Advertisement


I-25 closed at Sunport due to fatal rollover crash
I-25 closed at Sunport due to fatal rollover crash
Future of public safety bills up on the air
Future of public safety bills up on the air
Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on work of lawmakers during legislative session
Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on work of lawmakers during legislative session
APD: Man shot by officers was pointing a BB gun at people
APD: Man shot by officers was pointing a BB gun at people
Student arrested after loaded guns found at Atrisco Heritage Academy
Student arrested after loaded guns found at Atrisco Heritage Academy