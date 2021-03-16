Interior Secretary Deb Haaland bids farewell to congress

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has an opening seat in congress.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland handed in her resignation Tuesday, and gave her farewell address on the House floor.
"I thought I would have more time here. But we are called to service in different ways," she said. "Though I am excited to become the first Native American cabinet secretary in history, I'm also sad to leave this chamber."
Haaland, a 35th-generation New Mexican, said she worked hard to give the state, and its people, a seat at the table in Washington, D.C.
During her speech, she also touched on her personal journey.
"When I was a little girl, none of this crossed my mind as a possibility for me. I wasn't one of the students picked out to apply to college. In fact, I didn't apply to college until I was 28," Haaland said. "I was constantly struggling to make ends meet and raise my child as a single mom. Growing up Native women, rarely held federal leadership positions, and now little girls everywhere will know they can run for congress and win."
Haaland also had a message to everyone in New Mexico.
"Thank you, thank you to the activists, the supporters, families and communities that make our state an incredible place to call home," she said.
A special election will be held to fill Haaland's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
