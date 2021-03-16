Interior Secretary Deb Haaland bids farewell to congress

During her speech, she also touched on her personal journey.

"When I was a little girl, none of this crossed my mind as a possibility for me. I wasn't one of the students picked out to apply to college. In fact, I didn't apply to college until I was 28," Haaland said. "I was constantly struggling to make ends meet and raise my child as a single mom. Growing up Native women, rarely held federal leadership positions, and now little girls everywhere will know they can run for congress and win."

Haaland also had a message to everyone in New Mexico.

"Thank you, thank you to the activists, the supporters, families and communities that make our state an incredible place to call home," she said.

A special election will be held to fill Haaland's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

