Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names

Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names

Susan Montoya Bryan
Updated: November 19, 2021 11:08 AM
Created: November 19, 2021 09:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has declared the word squaw to be a derogatory term.

She announced Friday that she's taking steps to remove the term from use by the federal government and to replace other existing derogatory place names.

Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic places to implement procedures to remove what she called racist terms from federal use.

Haaland said federal lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and shared cultural heritage and that they should not perpetuate legacies of oppression.

Haaland is the first Native American to hold a cabinet position. She is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police: Pedestrian was run over 'several times' in SE Albuquerque vehicular homicide
Police: Pedestrian was run over 'several times' in SE Albuquerque vehicular homicide
Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names
Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names
Police: Woman found shot, killed inside vehicle in NE Albuquerque
Police: Woman found shot, killed inside vehicle in NE Albuquerque
Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Albuquerque boy found safe in Texas
Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Albuquerque boy found safe in Texas