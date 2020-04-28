International circus stranded in New Mexico amid COVID-19 | KOB 4
International circus stranded in New Mexico amid COVID-19

Faith Egbuonu
Created: April 28, 2020 07:11 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Do Portugal, a circus from Mexico that travels all over the world, has been stranded at the fairgrounds in Roswell for weeks now amid COVID-19.

“We’ve been living here for a month and we were just planning to be here two weeks and move to another city,” said Do Portugal’s manager, Damian Portugal. “Thankfully, people from Eastern New Mexico State Fair—they gave us, you can say a home, for these tough times and they’re letting us stay here. We have water, we have electricity, we are safe.”

Portugal said he and his team were preparing for a show in Roswell last month when things came to halt due to the state’s emergency orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Inspectors came, all the people –firemen, city inspections did their inspections and said we were good to go, then a few hours, they called and told us they can’t give us the permission to go, because all this COVID-19 is happening,” Portugal said. “It’s not safe for everyone. So, it stopped us from working and we understand, because it’s medical health-- we can’t mess with that, so we’re here waiting.”

In the meantime, Portugal said he and his team found other things to occupy their time with to help serve the community during these tough times.

“Face masks supply for all the countries is low, so lots of people are making their own face masks to wear to be safe,” he said. “So we helped one church, Harvest Ministries, make masks.”

Portugal said their shows have been postponed until further notice. However, he and his team are still preparing for their show in Roswell, in hopes things get better soon.

“We want to entertain and make them laugh for two hours,” he said. “Our show is two hours, so for those two hours, we want them to forget everything that’s going on around here and the world and we can just entertain."

For more information, click here.


