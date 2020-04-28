International circus stranded in New Mexico amid COVID-19

In the meantime, Portugal said he and his team found other things to occupy their time with to help serve the community during these tough times.

“Face masks supply for all the countries is low, so lots of people are making their own face masks to wear to be safe,” he said. “So we helped one church, Harvest Ministries, make masks.”

Portugal said their shows have been postponed until further notice. However, he and his team are still preparing for their show in Roswell, in hopes things get better soon.

“We want to entertain and make them laugh for two hours,” he said. “Our show is two hours, so for those two hours, we want them to forget everything that’s going on around here and the world and we can just entertain."

