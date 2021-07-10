International Folk Art Market marks its return

The market opened July 7 and will run through July 11, and against July 14-18 on Museum Hill, and will feature 60 artists each week from all over the world.

Tickets are also going to be staggered for social distancing, with only 200 people at a time for two hours.

"The artists are overwhelmed with joy. They are so happy to be together and to have the opportunity,” said Ashman.

Santa Fe's economy also gets a big economic boost with thousands of visitors spending money at hotels, restaurants and shops.

"In 2019, our study showed that the economic impact to the city was $12 million. We also pay $240,000 in gross receipts tax to the state, obviously this year it's going to be smaller. But we have people flying in from everywhere," said Ashman.