International Folk Art Market marks its return

SANTA FE, N.M.-The International Folk Art Market made its return to Santa Fe after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
"It's very emotional for the staff. I get emotional right now. We are very close to the artists, they come at the airport, and they hug us, so it's really amazing for us," said Stuart Ashman, CEO of the International Folk Art Market.
He said the market looks a little different this year since they’re still taking COVID precautions.
"So what we've done is we've extended the market. Instead of doing it Friday to Sunday, we're doing it from Wednesday to Sunday twice, " said Ashman.
The market opened July 7 and will run through July 11, and against July 14-18 on Museum Hill, and will feature 60 artists each week from all over the world.
Tickets are also going to be staggered for social distancing, with only 200 people at a time for two hours.
"The artists are overwhelmed with joy. They are so happy to be together and to have the opportunity,” said Ashman.
Santa Fe's economy also gets a big economic boost with thousands of visitors spending money at hotels, restaurants and shops.
"In 2019, our study showed that the economic impact to the city was $12 million. We also pay $240,000 in gross receipts tax to the state, obviously this year it's going to be smaller. But we have people flying in from everywhere," said Ashman.
