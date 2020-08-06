Investigation continues into who started fire at Rio Rancho clubhouse

According to the affidavit, the person of interest admitted to police that he broke into the club and stole paperwork before the fire was started.

Since the search warrant in October, officials with the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance say they have been making progress in the investigation.

They've filed several search warrants with the hope of tracking down the cell phone that may have been used.



They are hoping to get GPS data and cell tower information linked to a couple cell phones.

Pending the results, charges could be filed.

