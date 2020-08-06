Investigation continues into who started fire at Rio Rancho clubhouse | KOB 4
Investigation continues into who started fire at Rio Rancho clubhouse

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 06, 2020 05:43 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nearly two years since a fire at a clubhouse at the former Rio Rancho golf course, charges could be imminent.

According to a search warrant from October 2019, anonymous tipsters reported that a Bernalillo man "was telling people he caused the fire."

Investigators say the fire was started in the back corner of the country club-- on the second floor.

An anonymous source told police a man climbed on the roof and poured gasoline.

According to the affidavit, the person of interest admitted to police that he broke into the club and stole paperwork before the fire was started.

Since the search warrant in October, officials with the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance say they have been making progress in the investigation.

They've filed several search warrants with the hope of tracking down the cell phone that may have been used.
 
They are hoping to get GPS data and cell tower information linked to a couple cell phones.

Pending the results, charges could be filed.
 


