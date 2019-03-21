Investigation into the 416 Fire continues nearly a year later
Meg Hilling
March 21, 2019 06:14 PM
DURANGO, CO. — The cause of the 416 Fire has yet to be determined, leaving residents asking what is the hold up in the investigation.
The 416 Fire broke out last year on June 1. It's now been 293 days since the flames burned over 54,000 acres of land.
For months, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service say they've been working to determine the cause of the fire, but have yet to complete the investigation. This has La Plata County officials and residents putting pressure on investigators.
In a statement to KOB, La Plata County spokesperson Megan Graham said:
"The County is eager to learn the results of the investigation, especially as we head into fire season. I think it's important for the community to have some closure around what was a very significant event for our region in 2018."
U.S. Forest Service Information Officer Lawrence Lujan released the following statement:
"Every wildland fire investigation is unique and takes time to get through the due diligence of the details. The cause and origin report will be released when the investigation is complete."
The Forest Service would like to ask the community for their continued patience as the investigation continues.
The spokesperson for the San Juan National Forest told the Durango Herald that the 35-day government shutdown had also been a factor in the delay.
