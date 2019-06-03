Investigation of Farmington church fire continues

The church was built in the 1950s and could host around 600 people.

Despite not knowing what caused the fire, church leadership is positive that it can be rebuilt.

They say an inspection shows that the building is structurally sound.

In the meantime, church members will find another place to meet.

“Lots of other pastors and ministers in town have contacted church leaders to express their concern and their offers for a place to meet,” said Seth Bingham, public relations director for the church.