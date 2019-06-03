Investigation of Farmington church fire continues
Meg Hilling
June 03, 2019 05:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Federal authorities continue to investigate a cause of a fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Farmington.
The building caught fire early Saturday morning.
“Most of the fire was located upon our arrival in the front entry way,” said Farmington Fire Chief David Burke.
The church was built in the 1950s and could host around 600 people.
Despite not knowing what caused the fire, church leadership is positive that it can be rebuilt.
They say an inspection shows that the building is structurally sound.
In the meantime, church members will find another place to meet.
“Lots of other pastors and ministers in town have contacted church leaders to express their concern and their offers for a place to meet,” said Seth Bingham, public relations director for the church.
Credits
Created: June 03, 2019 05:42 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved