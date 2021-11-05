Involuntary manslaughter arrest in Clovis teen's death | KOB 4

Involuntary manslaughter arrest in Clovis teen's death

Involuntary manslaughter arrest in Clovis teen's death

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2021 02:35 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico man has been arrested for suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a teenager at the suspect’s residence in Clovis.

Police say Theodore Avalos of Clovis turned himself in for questioning on Wednesday after they opened a homicide investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old male the day before.

The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and later died from his injuries.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Avalos was charged with tampering with evidence, two counts of giving alcoholic beverages to a minor and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man discovers his home was made of a boxcar following fire
Man discovers his home was made of a boxcar following fire
NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season
NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season
AFR responds to fire at NE Albuquerque apartment complex
AFR responds to fire at NE Albuquerque apartment complex
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases
Elected judge says pain medication led to odd behavior during online forum
Elected judge says pain medication led to odd behavior during online forum